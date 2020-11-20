👟 Jayhawks to Compete in Crimson vs. Blue Meet on Saturday

LAWRENCE, KAN. — The Kansas men’s and women’s track and field teams are set to compete in their first competition of the 2020-21 season on Saturday, November 21, as they compete in an intrasquad dual, Crimson vs. Blue style, inside Anschutz Sports Pavilion in Lawrence, Kansas.

The dual, consisting of Crimson and Blue teams, includes a mix of current and former KU track & field athletes. The two teams will face off in 19 events, with one team being crowned the intrasquad meet champion.

The Crimson team will be coached by Assistant Coach Paul Thornton, while the Blue team will be coached by Assistant Coach Tom Hays. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans will not be allowed inside Anschutz Pavilion, though the meet will stream via the KU Track & Field Facebook Live page.

The meet is set to begin at 11:45 a.m., with the long jump, before track events begin at 12:30 p.m., with the start of the 60-meter hurdles. For a full schedule of events, team breakdown and more, click here.