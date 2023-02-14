🥎 Jayhawks to Compete in Puerto Vallarta College Challenge This Week

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico – After going 3-2 at the Candrea Classic in Arizona, the Jayhawks look to add more wins at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge in Mexico when they play Southern Illinois, Cal State Fullerton, Sacramento State, Liberty and Ole Miss.

Kansas will play five games against five opponents over four days, playing Southern Illinois Wednesday (12:00 p.m.), Cal State Fullerton (10:00 a.m.) Thursday, Sacramento State (3:00 p.m.) and Liberty (6:00 p.m.) Friday and Ole Miss (8:30 p.m.) Saturday.

The Jayhawks will take the diamond with one of the hottest hitters in the country in Lyric Moore. On Wednesday, the Big 12 League announced the junior catcher as this week’s recipient of the Big 12 Player of the Week award. Moore hit three home runs in five games in Tucson, which ranks first in the Big 12 and fourth in the country. Moore also tallied 17 total bases, leading the league.

The Jayhawks closed the Candrea Classic on a high note, winning their last two games by a walk-off double from junior utility player Savanna DesRochers against Long Beach State and a run-rule win in the fifth inning against NC State.

HOW TO WATCH

All five games will be streamed on FloSports Softball.

UP NEXT

Kansas will continue its season on the road, when it travels to San Marcos, Texas to compete in the Texas State Classic against Texas-Arlington, Texas State, UTSA, Colorado State and Texas Southern.