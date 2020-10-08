🏊‍♀️ Jayhawks to Compete in Virtual 5000 on Friday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas swimming and diving is scheduled to compete its virtual 5,000 meet on Friday, October, 9, inside Robinson Natatorium in Lawrence, Kansas, as the Jayhawks compete in their second scheduled competition of the fall.

The virtual 5,000, which is a race held virtually with other teams around the country, allows swimmers to compete in a 5,000-meter race through the end of October. Among the Jayhawks scheduled to race on Friday are freshman Kara Church, senior Crissie Blomquist, junior Claire Campbell, junior Katie Callahan and freshman Erin Kerrigan.

Friday will be the first 5,000-yard race for all the Jayhawks, while they have the opportunity to better their time following Friday, if necessary. Upon the completion of October, results from around the country will be compiled.

Last year in the 5,000-meter open water, Jenny Nusbaum recorded the top time of 1:05.45.0 at the CSCAA Open Water Championship on Sept. 14, 2019. Campbell (1:06:17.8), Bloomquist (1:07:49:7) and Callahan (1:08:12.4) also competed in the event.

Last week, the Jayhawks hosted its first meet of the season, the Crimson vs. Blue intrasquad meet, in which the Crimson team narrowly topped the Blue team, 86-85. Church helped the Crimson to victories in the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle.

Following Friday’s Virtual 5,000, the Jayhawks will be back in action on Oct. 15, 2020 inside Robinson Natatorium in Lawrence, Kansas.