⚽️ Jayhawks to Face Red Wolves Sunday in Soccer

JONESBORO, Ark. – Kansas (2-2-1) continues its two-match swing at Arkansas State (1-2-1), Sunday, Sept. 5 at 12 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN+. Fans can follow live stats at KUAthletics.com.

Kansas is coming off a 1-0 loss at Memphis on Sept. 2. Arkansas State fell 2-1 to Ole Miss on Aug. 29 in its last outing and looks to end a two-match losing skid on Sunday. The Red Wolves had their Sept. 2 match against Arkansas-Pine Bluff canceled due to COVID within the Arkansas-Pine Bluff program. This will be the first meeting between Kansas and Arkansas State in soccer.

In 2021, Kansas has outshot its opponents 56-49, including 25-23 in shots on goal. KU has 28 corner kicks to its opponents’ 31.

Through five matches, Kansas has shown balance as five Jayhawks have six or more shots recorded. Those include senior Rylan Childers (12), freshman Raena Childers (7), sophomore Brie Severns (6), sophomore Shira Elinav (6) and senior Kailey Lane (6). In the Memphis match, junior goalkeeper Melania Pasar got her first career start and recorded four saves for the contest.

After the Arkansas State trip, Kansas returns to the friendly confines of Rock Chalk Park when it hosts Cincinnati on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 7 p.m. The match will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ and live stats can be followed at KUAthletics.com.