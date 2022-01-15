🏀 Jayhawks to Face Second Straight Ranked Opponent in No. 14/13 Baylor

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Fresh off an overtime thriller at No. 13/12 Texas on Wednesday, the Kansas Women’s Basketball team returns to Allen Fieldhouse on Sunday, Jan. 16, to host No. 14/13 Baylor. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.

Baylor will be the second consecutive ranked opponent for the Jayhawks and the third ranked team that KU has faced in the first four games of league play. The Jayhawks are coming off a 70-66 overtime victory at No. 13/12 Texas, which was the programs first victory over a ranked opponent since 2018 and the first win over a ranked conference opponent on the road since 2012. Kansas improved to 11-2 on the year with the win at UT and the Jayhawks are 2-1 in Big 12 play following consecutive road wins at TCU and Texas.

With a corner three-pointer in the closing minutes of regulation at Texas, Holly Kersgieter moved into a tie for 10th place on KU’s all-time list for three-point field goals. Kersgieter has now made 112 threes in her career, which matches Monica Engelman (2010-13) for 10th place in program history.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas Women’s Basketball (@kuwbball)

Taiyanna Jackson recorded four blocked shots in the win at Texas, giving her two or more blocks in each of the past seven games. For the year, Jackson ranks second in the Big 12 with 2.3 blocks per game and eighth with an average of 7.4 rebounds per game. She is also fourth on the team in scoring, averaging 9.3 points while shooting a team-best 58.8 percent from the field.

Baylor is 10-4 on the year and 0-2 in Big 12 play following an 83-77 defeat at No. 23 Oklahoma on Jan. 12 in Norman. The Bears, who are ranked No. 14 by the AP and No. 13 in the Coaches Poll this week, are the only team in the Big 12 without a conference win at this point in the season. The Bears rank fifth in the Big 12 in scoring (74.5 ppg) and fourth in scoring defense (58.8 ppg). Baylor is led by reigning Wade Trophy Winner Nalyssa Smith, who leads the league with 12.3 rebounds per game while ranking second in scoring with 21.1 points per game.

Kansas and Baylor have met 43 times in a series that dates back to the 1977-78 season, with the two teams playing as members of the Big 12 Conference since its formation prior to the start of the 1996-97 season. Baylor leads the all-time series 35-8, which includes a 15-5 mark in Lawrence. The Jayhawks last victory over Baylor was a 76-60 decision over the No. 7-ranked Bears on Jan. 19, 2014.

Up Next

The Jayhawks are on the road next Wednesday, Jan. 19, to face Kansas State in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown. That game tips off at 6:30 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.