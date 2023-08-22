🏀 Jayhawks to Face Virginia Tech, UConn at Cayman Islands Classic

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks will face a pair of high-profile opponents in Virginia Tech and UConn at the inaugural Cayman Islands Classic women’s basketball tournament. Game matchups were announced Tuesday for the tournament, which will be held Nov. 24-25 on George Town, Cayman Islands.

Kansas will first meet Virginia Tech, who played in the Final Four last season, on Friday, Nov. 24 at 4 p.m. CT, before taking on perennial power UConn on Saturday, Nov. 25, at 6:30 p.m. CT in the final game of the tournament.

Virginia Tech finished the 2022-23 season ranked No. 4 in the WBCA Coaches Poll after finishing 31-5 and advancing to the Final Four for the first time in program history. The game in the Cayman Islands will be the first meeting between the two programs.

UConn, led by Hall of Fame coach Geno Auriemma, is one of the most successful women’s basketball programs in the nation, having won a record 11 NCAA National Championships and a women’s record four in a row from 2013-16. UConn, who finished 31-6 last season and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, holds a 2-0 all-time advantage against Kansas, with wins in 1995 and 1996.

The Jayhawks return four starters from last season, led by All-Big 12 First Team selections Taiyanna Jackson and Zakiyah Franklin, and three-time All-Big 12 honoree Holly Kersgieter. Kansas also welcomes five-star freshman guard S’Mya Nichols to Lawrence to join a program which has won at least 20 games and advanced to the postseason in each of the past two seasons.

Season tickets for the 2023-24 Kansas Women’s Basketball campaign are on sale now. For as low as $90, fans can reserve their seat at historic Allen Fieldhouse for the entire season. Season tickets can be purchased by visiting KUAthletics.com or calling 800-34-HAWKS.