🏀 Jayhawks to Hold Teddy Bear Toss to Benefit Toys for Tots

LAWRENCE, Kan. – After taking a break during the 2020-21 season due to limited capacity, Kansas Athletics will once again hold the Teddy Bear Toss at Allen Fieldhouse to benefit Toys for Tots. The Teddy Bear Toss will be held during halftime of the Kansas Men’s Basketball game versus Missouri on Saturday, December 11 and again at halftime of the Kansas Women’s Basketball game versus Santa Clara on December 12.

Fans are encouraged to bring brand new teddy bears, or any plush toys, to throw onto James Naismith Court when instructed to do so during halftime. All of the teddy bears and plush toys will be collected and donated to Toys for Tots to be distributed to children in the local community. Preferred maximum height for the teddy bears is 24 inches.

In addition, donation bins will be available for other toy donations to Toys for Tots, cash donations will also be accepted inside the facility from all ticketed patrons. All donated toys should be brand new and unwrapped.

Teddy bears and other plush toys are available to purchase at your local Rally House store, including the one located on the second floor, north end, of Allen Fieldhouse.

Security measures for the men’s game versus Missouri will remain intact, as they have all season. All patrons will be asked to adhere to the clear-bag policy and enter the facility through metal detectors. If a teddy bear or plush toy sets off a metal detector it will be collected at the entrance and donated to Toys for Tots, but will not be allowed to enter Allen Fieldhouse. Once in the facility, the teddy bears cannot impede other fans’ enjoyment of the first half of play. There will be time allowed at the halftime intermission for patrons not wishing to participate in the teddy bear toss to exit to the concourse prior.

