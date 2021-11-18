🏐 Jayhawks to Honor Five on Senior Weekend

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks (12-11, 4-8 Big 12) are back at the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena as they host their final home series of the season against the TCU Horned Frogs on Nov. 19-20.

Both matches will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ with the first serve set for 6:30 p.m. CT on both days.

Before Saturday’s match, five Jayhawk seniors will be recognized and honored on their Senior Night. Those KU players who will be playing their final home matches are Sara Nielsen, Lacey Angello, Rachel Langs, Audri Suter and Jenny Mosser.

The Jayhawks are coming off of a bye week and looking to break a two-game losing streak. In their last action, the Jayhawks dropped matches by scores of 3-0 and 3-1 at West Virginia on Nov. 4 and 5.

In the West Virginia series, freshman setter Camryn Turner set five new personal bests. On Thursday, Nov. 4th, the setter picked up her first solo block of the season. The following day, Turner picked up 41 assists, four kills, five points and one service ace.

TCU has a conference record of 2-10 which has them ranked ninth in the Big 12. The Horned Frogs are looking to break a five-game losing streak and will come to Kansas with an 8-14 overall record. Last weekend, TCU dropped two matches to No. 6 Baylor in four and five sets.

Kansas leads the all-time series 15-4 over TCU, with the first meeting between the two programs dating back to 1999. The Jayhawks dropped the first meeting with TCU and the two teams never met again until 2012 when TCU joined the Big 12. Kansas welcomed TCU to the conference by going on a five-match winning streak against the Horned Frogs. The Jayhawks dropped one to TCU on Nov. 1, 2014 before winning the next seven matchups against TCU. Since 2018, Kansas has met with the Horned Frogs six times and have been victorious in four of those matches.

Kansas Volleyball will have its final series of the regular season next weekend when they head to Manhattan to take on Kansas State on Nov. 26 and 27 in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown.