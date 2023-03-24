🏀 Jayhawks to Host Arkansas Sunday in WNIT Great Eight

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks will host Arkansas on Sunday, March 26, in the Great Eight of the WNIT, the tournament announced Friday. Tipoff will be at 2 p.m. CT at Allen Fieldhouse and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.

Tickets for the contest will go on sale at 12 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 25, and can be purchased at KUAthletics.com.

Kansas advanced to the Great Eight with victories over Western Kentucky, Missouri and Nebraska, while Arkansas has defeated Louisiana Tech, Stephen F. Austin and Texas Tech to reach the quarterfinals. The Jayhawks are outscoring opponents by 17.0 points per game in the WNIT and averaging 3,310 fans per game at Allen Fieldhouse.

The Jayhawks have faced Arkansas eight times in series history, including twice in postseason play. The Razorbacks defeated KU 79-63 in the 1998 Sweet Sixteen in Oakland, California, while the Jayhawks defeated Arkansas 75-59 on March 26, 2009, in the second round of the WNIT. The all-time series is tied at 4-4 and Kansas is 3-1 against Arkansas in games played in Lawrence. The last meeting between the two programs was a 71-60 KU victory at Allen Fieldhouse on December 3, 2017, in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Kansas is in the quarterfinals of the WNIT for the second time and first since 2009, when the Jayhawks advanced to the championship game.