⚽️ Jayhawks to Host Badgers Sunday at Rock Chalk Park

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas (0-0-1) soccer continues its homestand to start the 2021 regular season when its plays host to Wisconsin (1-0-0) on Sunday, August 22, at 1 p.m., at Rock Chalk Park. The contest will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with Josh Klingler and Sarah Gonzalez calling the action. This will be the first of three “bark in the park” Sunday contests for KU as fans are allowed to bring their dogs to the match.

Kansas is coming off a 0-0 overtime draw against Drake in its regular-season opener on August 19 at Rock Chalk Park. KU outshot Drake, 19-3, for the match, including 10-2 in shots on goal. Four Jayhawks, seniors Kailey Lane and Rylan Childers, sophomore Shira Elinav and freshman Raena Childers led KU with four shots each. Senior goalkeeper Sarah Peters recorded her 27th career shutout for the match, posting two saves. Peters is one shutout from tying the KU all-time record of 28 held by Meghan Miller (2001-04)

Wisconsin was picked fifth in the preseason Big Ten Conference and is receiving votes in the United Soccer Coaches poll. UW opened the season with a 4-0 win at Kansas City on August 19. The Badgers outshot the Roos 18-1 for the match. Wisconsin went 7-4-3 in the 2020-21 pandemic season.

Sunday’s match will be the third meeting between Kansas and Wisconsin with the Badgers holding a 2-0 all-time series advantage. These two teams last met August 28, 2008, in Topeka, Kansas, with Wisconsin winning a 3-2 overtime battle. Two seasons prior, UW won a 3-2 match on September 7, 2003, in Madison, Wisconsin.

This will be the third meeting between Kansas and Wisconsin in soccer with the Badgers holding a 2-0-0 series advantage. The last time KU-UW played was 2005.