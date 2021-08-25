⚽️ Jayhawks to Host Billikens Thursday at Rock Chalk Park

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas soccer (0-1-1) continues its homestand to start the 2021 regular season when its plays host to Saint Louis (0-2-0) on Thursday, August 26, at 7 p.m., at Rock Chalk Park. The contest will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and can also be heard on the Jayhawk Radio Network.

Kansas is coming off a 1-0 loss to Wisconsin on August 22 at Rock Chalk Park. Saint Louis entered the season ranked No. 21 by the United Soccer Coaches and has lost two one-goal matches with its last to Iowa on August 22.

This will be the seventh meeting between Kansas and Saint Louis in soccer with the Jayhawks holding a 4-1-1 series advantage. These two teams met twice in 2018 with Kansas winning both matches, including a 2-1 win in double overtime in the NCAA Tournament first round.

Through two matches, Kansas has shown balance as five Jayhawks lead the team with three shots recorded. Those include seniors Rylan Childers and Kailey Lane, sophomore Shira Elinav and freshmen Raena Childers and Magalia Gagne’. As a team, Kansas has outshot its opponents 24-16, including 12-8 in shots on goal.

Picked to win the Atlantic 10 in the 2021 coaches’ preseason poll, Saint Louis will be playing its first road game of the season at Rock Chalk Park. SLU lost to Xavier, 1-0, on August 19 and Iowa, 1-0, on August 22. Through two matches, Saint Louis has been outshot 31-15, including 12-3 in shots on goal.

UP NEXT

Kansas will host Iowa on Sunday, August 29, at 1 p.m. at Rock Chalk Park. The match will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ and will be its second “Bark in the Park” contest in 2021. It will also be a reunion for previous KU soccer camp attendees. KU soccer campers will be admitted free and their parents or guardians at a discount rate.