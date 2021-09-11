⚽️ Jayhawks to Host Cougars Sunday at Rock Chalk Park

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas soccer (4-2-1) concludes its two-match homestand when it plays host to Washington State (3-1-1) Sunday, Sept. 12, at 1 p.m. at Rock Chalk Park. The contest will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ and the game can be heard on the Jayhawk Sports Network.

Kansas is coming off a 4-1 win against Cincinnati on Sept. 9 at Rock Chalk Park. Washington State has won three of its last four outings and is coming off a 2-1 loss to Seattle University on Sept. 9.

Sunday’s match will be the first meeting between the Cougars and the Jayhawks in the series history.

Through seven matches, Kansas has shown balance as six Jayhawks have seven or more shots recorded. Those include senior Rylan Childers (17), freshman Raena Childers (12), sophomore Brie Severns (9), sophomore Shira Elinav (8), senior Kailey Lane (7) and freshman Maggie Gagné (7).

In 2021, Kansas has outshot its opponents 90-69, including 43-34 in shots on goal. KU has a 43-38 edge in corner kicks. In the win against Cincinnati (9/9), Kansas scored a season-high four goals. It was the most since KU defeated Oklahoma, 4-1, last season on Nov. 15, 2020. All four of the goals were scored by sophomores – Brie Severns, Elinav, Kate Dreyer and Avery Smith. For Smith and Dreyer, it was their first collegiate career goal scored.

Following Sunday’s match, Kansas heads to New England to conclude the non-conference portion of the 2021 season. KU will play at Dartmouth on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 12 pm. Both matches will be televised on ESPN+.