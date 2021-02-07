🏀 Jayhawks to Host Cowboys on ESPN Big Monday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 23/22 Kansas returns home to host No. rv/24 Oklahoma State (12-5, 5-5) on ESPN Big Monday, Feb. 8. The game will begin at 8 p.m. (CT).

Kansas is 8-1 in Allen Fieldhouse this season. KU is coming off a 91-79 loss at No. 17/18 West Virginia on Feb. 6. Oklahoma State has won three of its last four games after its 75-67 double overtime win against No. 6/6 Texas on Feb. 6.

The Kansas-Oklahoma State series dates back to 1926 with KU holding a 118-60 all-time advantage. KU holds an 8-5 edge in the last 13 meetings. KU is 64-12 against OSU in meetings in Lawrence, including a 49-10 record in Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas Notables

Kansas is No. 4 in NET nationally in strength of schedule, which is first in the Big 12.

To show how tough the Big 12 is, Kansas’ NET is No. 27 among the 357 NCAA Division I teams, which is sixth in the conference.

Kansas’ 10 Quadrant 1 games played in 2020-21 tie for the most in the Big 12 and tie for fifth most nationally. Kansas is 3-7 versus Quadrant 1 teams, 3-0 vs. Q2, 1-0 vs. Q3, 4-0 vs. Q4.

Oklahoma State will be the 10th ranked team Kansas will face in 2020-21. KU is 4-5 versus ranked foes this season with two wins versus top-10 opponents. Note: OSU is No. 24 in the coaches’ poll.

Five of Kansas’ seven losses have been to ranked teams and the other two losses are to teams that have moved into the top 25 of either the Associated Press or Coaches’ polls (at Oklahoma and at Oklahoma State).

Six of Kansas’ losses have been away from Allen Fieldhouse with five of those being true road contests.

Redshirt-freshman forward Jalen Wilson ranks fourth in the Big 12 in rebounding at 7.4 boards per game which is second among league freshman. His four double-doubles are tied for second overall in the Big 12.

Junior David McCormack is averaging 16.8 points in his last four games. He too has four double-doubles this season.

Junior guard Ochai Agbaji continues to rank second in the Big 12 in 3-point field goals made (2.6) and 3-point field goal percentage (39.5%).

With the consecutive weeks being ranked at 231, which is an NCAA record, a streak which started Feb. 2, 2009. The streak has consisted of 433 games.

This season, Kansas men’s basketball will be wearing a patch that reads “UNITED WE STAND” signifying its stance on the recent social injustice in the United States. The patch has gold lettering with the black background being in the shape of the state of Kansas.

Up Next

Kansas continues its two-game home stand when it hosts Iowa State on Thursday, Feb. 11 on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+, at 7 p.m. (Central). This game was originally scheduled Jan. 16 but was postponed due to Iowa State COVID 19 protocol. Two days later, KU will travel to Iowa State on Saturday, Feb. 13, at 2 p.m. on ABC.