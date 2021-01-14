🏀 Jayhawks to Host Cyclones Saturday in Men’s Hoops
LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 6/7 Kansas 10-3, 4-2 Big 12) will host Iowa State (2-7, 0-5 Big 12) in men’s basketball Saturday, Jan. 16, in Allen Fieldhouse. The game will start at 1 p.m. (Central) and will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ with Mark Neely and Fran Fraschilla calling the action.
Kansas is coming off a 75-70 loss at Oklahoma State on Jan. 12. The Jayhawks are 6-1 in Allen Fieldhouse this season. Iowa State is looking to end a three-game losing skid after its 91-64 loss to No. 18 Texas Tech on Jan. 9.
Kansas Notables
- Kansas leads the all-time series with Iowa State, 184-66, dating back to 1908. KU has won the last two matchups, yet the series is in favor of KU, 7-5, in the last 12 meetings. Kansas holds a 95-16 advantage in games played in Lawrence, including a 54-10 mark in Allen Fieldhouse. Beginning in 2006, KU has won the last three and 14 of the last 15 in Allen Fieldhouse against Iowa State.
- Kansas is 98-13 following a loss in the Bill Self era, which started in 2003-04, including 2-0 this season and 3-0 in 2019-20. Incredibly, KU has been even more efficient over the last six-plus seasons, amassing a record of 47-5 after losses. This includes an 8-1 mark in 2018-19.
- Kansas has had four different leading scorers in four of its last six games with David McCormack (3), Jalen Wilson, Christian Braun and Ochai Agbaji.
- Kansas leads the Big 12 in blocked shots per game at 4.6 and ranks in the upper half of 11 conference stat categories.
- Seven of Kansas’ last eight losses have been to ranked foes, with three of those in the top five.
- Junior Ochai Agbaji leads the Big 12 in 3-point field goal percentage (42.7) and 3-point field goals made (2.7). Agbaji has made 22 threes in his last seven games.
- Junior David McCormack is averaging 20.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.5 blocked shots per game in his last three outings. He has two 20-point efforts in his last three games with 20 at TCU (1/5) and 24, with 12 rebounds, at Oklahoma State (1/12).
Up Next
Kansas plays its first of three ESPN Big Monday games in 2020-21 at No. 2/2 Baylor on Jan. 18, at 8 p.m. (Central). Kansas leads the all-time series with Baylor, 33-6, including a 14-3 record in meetings in Waco with all 17 battles inside the Ferrell Center. Kansas has won the last two meetings in Waco.
Kansas is 73-18 all-time on ESPN Big Monday (43-1 at home and 30-17 on the road), including 54-12 under head coach Bill Self (32-0 at home and 22-12 on the road). Overall, KU has won its last 18 ESPN Big Monday battles.