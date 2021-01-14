🏀 Jayhawks to Host Cyclones Saturday in Men’s Hoops

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 6/7 Kansas 10-3, 4-2 Big 12) will host Iowa State (2-7, 0-5 Big 12) in men’s basketball Saturday, Jan. 16, in Allen Fieldhouse. The game will start at 1 p.m. (Central) and will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ with Mark Neely and Fran Fraschilla calling the action.

Kansas is coming off a 75-70 loss at Oklahoma State on Jan. 12. The Jayhawks are 6-1 in Allen Fieldhouse this season. Iowa State is looking to end a three-game losing skid after its 91-64 loss to No. 18 Texas Tech on Jan. 9.

Kansas Notables

Kansas leads the all-time series with Iowa State, 184-66, dating back to 1908. KU has won the last two matchups, yet the series is in favor of KU, 7-5, in the last 12 meetings. Kansas holds a 95-16 advantage in games played in Lawrence, including a 54-10 mark in Allen Fieldhouse. Beginning in 2006, KU has won the last three and 14 of the last 15 in Allen Fieldhouse against Iowa State.

Kansas is 98-13 following a loss in the Bill Self era, which started in 2003-04, including 2-0 this season and 3-0 in 2019-20. Incredibly, KU has been even more efficient over the last six-plus seasons, amassing a record of 47-5 after losses. This includes an 8-1 mark in 2018-19.

Kansas has had four different leading scorers in four of its last six games with David McCormack (3), Jalen Wilson, Christian Braun and Ochai Agbaji.

Kansas leads the Big 12 in blocked shots per game at 4.6 and ranks in the upper half of 11 conference stat categories.

Seven of Kansas’ last eight losses have been to ranked foes, with three of those in the top five.

Junior Ochai Agbaji leads the Big 12 in 3-point field goal percentage (42.7) and 3-point field goals made (2.7). Agbaji has made 22 threes in his last seven games.

Junior David McCormack is averaging 20.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.5 blocked shots per game in his last three outings. He has two 20-point efforts in his last three games with 20 at TCU (1/5) and 24, with 12 rebounds, at Oklahoma State (1/12).

Up Next

Kansas plays its first of three ESPN Big Monday games in 2020-21 at No. 2/2 Baylor on Jan. 18, at 8 p.m. (Central). Kansas leads the all-time series with Baylor, 33-6, including a 14-3 record in meetings in Waco with all 17 battles inside the Ferrell Center. Kansas has won the last two meetings in Waco.

Kansas is 73-18 all-time on ESPN Big Monday (43-1 at home and 30-17 on the road), including 54-12 under head coach Bill Self (32-0 at home and 22-12 on the road). Overall, KU has won its last 18 ESPN Big Monday battles.