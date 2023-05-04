🥎 Jayhawks to Host Iowa State in Final Big 12 Series of the Season

LAWRENCE, Kan. – After an impressive win over No. 18 Wichita State Wednesday night, the Kansas softball team (23-24, 4-11 Big 12) is set to host its final Big 12 Conference series this weekend, May 5-7, against Iowa State (22-28, 4-11 Big 12) at Arrocha Ballpark.

The first game of the series on May 5 will begin at 5 p.m. CT, followed by the second game on May 6 at 2 p.m. The third game on May 7 will begin at 12 p.m. On Sunday, the KU seniors will be honored after the game with a senior day ceremony.

In its most recent game, Kansas defeated No. 18 Wichita State 3-1 at Arrocha Ballpark on May 3, shooting its RPI up to 51. Freshman Lizzy Ludwig threw another gem, throwing a complete game and only allowing four hits, three walks and one run. Freshman Hailey Cripe went 2-for-3 at the dish with a RBI and senior Haleigh Harper batted a perfect 2-for-2 at the plate with one RBI. This was Kansas’ third win against a ranked team this season (No. 21 Baylor and No. 8 Texas).

This season, the Jayhawks are a perfect 17-0 when leading from the fourth inning on and are undefeated when scoring at least six runs. Junior Lyric Moore leads the offense, batting .305 with a team-high 24 RBI. She has also thrown out nine runners stealing a base, leading the Big 12 conference.

In the circle, Ludwig leads the team with an ERA of 2.23, good enough for the 10th-best ERA in the Big 12. After her performance Wednesday night, Ludwig now has two career complete games (vs. Texas Tech). She also ranks second in the Big 12 with four saves and two home runs allowed. Junior pitcher Kasey Hamilton leads the team with a 9-9 record and 86 strikeouts.

PROMOTIONS

On Friday, we will recognize all those who have battled cancer in the annual Jayhawks for a Cure game. Fans are encouraged to wear pink. The First 250 fans through the gate will take home a pink mini bat.

On Sunday, the five seniors (Ashlyn Anderson, Shayna Espy, Haleigh Harper, Peyton Renzi and Jordan Richards) will be honored after the game with a senior day ceremony commemorating their time spent with KU.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

All three games will be streamed via Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with Leif Lisec and Jill Dorsey Hill on the call. Fans can also listen live on the Jayhawk Radio Network or follow live stats courtesy of kuathletics.com.