🎾 Jayhawks to Host No. 53 Baylor and No. 14 Texas

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s tennis is set to host a pair of ranked Big 12 opponents to the Jayhawk Tennis Center this weekend, as the Jayhawks take on No. 53 Baylor on Friday, March 17 at 5 p.m. CT, followed by a matchup with No. 12 Texas on Sunday, March 19 at 12 p.m.

The Jayhawks enter the weekend with a 10-2 record, which ranks them No. 19 in the latest ITA College Tennis rankings. The Jayhawks are coming off its first weekend in Big 12 play, where it split the matches by losing to No. 10 Iowa State and beating No. 62 West Virginia. Jayhawks will continue Big 12 play this weekend against No. 53 Baylor and No. 14 Texas.

Kansas was riding an eight-match win streak into its match with No. 10 Iowa State last weekend, in which the Jayhawks defeated three ranked opponents in No. 75 Missouri (4-0), No. 44 SMU (4-0) and No. 22 Old Dominion (4-3). Kansas enters the weekend 6-0 at home, sweeping four of six of those matches.

Following this weekend’s matches, the Jayhawks will travel south to continue Big 12 play against No. 31 Texas Tech on March 24 at 5 p.m. and No. 55 TCU on March 19 at 1 p.m.