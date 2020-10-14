🏊‍♀️ Jayhawks to Host Pair of Meets This Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas swimming and diving is set to host a pair of meets at Robinson Natatorium in Lawrence, Kansas, this week. The Jayhawks host the KU Virtual Cup #1 presented by Capitol Federal on Thursday, October 15 and a dual meet with TCU on Saturday, October 17.

The pair of meets will be the third and fourth competitions of the season for the Jayhawks, with both meets streaming live on the KU Swim & Dive Facebook Live page.

The KU Virtual Cup #1 will begin at 4 p.m., on Thursday and will be the third meet of the 2020 season for the Jayhawks. The meet will feature the 200-yard freestyle relay, 200-yard freestyle, 50-yard butterfly, 50-yard backstroke, 50-yard breaststroke, 100-yard freestyle and 400-yard individual medley. The meet comes after the Jayhawks opened the season on October 2 with the Crimson vs. Blue meet, followed by the Virtual 5,000 on October 9.

The dual meet against TCU will start at 10 a.m., CT on Saturday, featuring the 200-yard medley relay, 1,000-yard freestyle, 200-yard freestyle, 100-yard backstroke, 100-yard breaststroke, 200-yard butterfly, 50-yard freestyle, 3-meter dive, 100-meter freestyle, 200-meter backstroke, 200-yard breaststroke, 500-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly, 1-meter dive, 200-meter individual medley and 400-meter freestyle relay.

The Jayhawks fared well in dual meets a season ago, going 7-1 throughout the season, with their sole loss coming against No. 21 Arizona State. The Jayhawks will look to kick off their 2020 dual season with a win against a TCU team that went 2-3 in dual competitions in 2019.

Following this week’s Kansas swim & dive action, the Jayhawks will be back in action on October 23 inside Robinson Natatorium for their second virtual competition.