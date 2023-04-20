🥎 Jayhawks to Host Texas Tech at Arrocha Ballpark

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas softball team (20-20, 2-7 Big 12) is set to host Big 12 foe Texas Tech (29-17, 3-9 Big 12) this weekend at Arrocha Ballpark. The game on April 21 will begin at 5 p.m. CT, followed by the contest on April 22 at 2 p.m. and the battle on April 23 at 12 p.m.

After going 1-2 at No. 8 Texas last weekend, the Jayhawks fells to Missouri in Columbia 3-4 in a tightly contested game on Wednesday, bringing KU’s record to 20-20. In TTU’s last series, the Red Raiders went 1-2 versus Baylor. Kansas is fifth in the Big 12 standings, while Texas Tech is sixth.

The series against Texas Tech dates back to 1984. Kansas holds a 39-32 advantage, including a 10-4 victory last season in Lubbock in the most previous matchup between the two schools.

This season, the Jayhawks are 5-6 at home with wins over South Dakota State, Tulsa (twice), (RV) Nebraska and Kansas City. KU is tough to beat when their offense is working, holding an undefeated record when scoring at least six runs and leading from the fourth inning on.

Junior catcher Lyric Moore leads KU with a .298 batting average. Moore also has a team-high 34 hits, 23 RBI and 10 doubles. The Jayhawks see two freshmen claiming a top-five spot in batting average, left fielder Presley Limbaugh (.295) and right fielder Aynslee Linduff (.274). Limbaugh leads the team with six stolen bases.

In the circle, freshman right-hander Lizzy Ludwig has a team-low 1.82 ERA and has the second most saves in the Big 12 with three. Ludwig has also given up the third-fewest hits in the Big 12 (41) and a conference-low one home run. Junior left-hander Kasey Hamilton garners the most wins on the team with eight and has struck out a team-leading 80 batters in 102.2 innings pitched.

PROMOTIONS

The first 250 fans at Arrocha Ballpark April 21 will receive a Jayhawk mini helmet along with a voucher good for one free popcorn.

To celebrate Girls and Women in Sports Day, along with the 50th anniversary of Title IX at the ballpark, the first 250 fans will take home a Title IX keychain, courtesy of Adidas. There will also be a pre-game ceremony celebrating Kansas softball alumni.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

All three games will be streamed via Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with Leif Lisec and Jill Dorsey Hall on the call. Fans can also listen to the Jayhawks Sports Network, or follow along live stats courtesy of kuathletics.com.