🎾 Jayhawks to Kickoff Fall Season

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s tennis team will split between San Francisco, California to participate in the Battle of the Bay tournament from September 22nd-25th and Cary, North Carolina to play in the NC State Invitational from September 23rd-25th.

This season marks Coach Chapman’s tenth year at the University of Kansas. During his tenure, Chapman has led the Jayhawks to five NCAA tournament appearances and the 2019 Big 12 Championship. Chapman seeks another NCAA tournament appearance and conference tournament victory this season with the leadership of super-senior Malkia Ngounoue and redshirt sophomore Maria Titova.

Ngounoue is coming back for her fifth year on the team to continue her dominate play of the Big 12, as she was named second team All-Big 12 singles last season. Ngounoue put up 20 singles wins last year and is currently ranked 116th in the country.

Titova is only starting her second year at Kansas and has already left her mark across the conference, as she was named first team All-Big 12 singles last year. Titova tallied up 21 singles wins in the previous season and is currently ranked 41st in the nation.

Following the road trip at San Francisco, Kansas will participate in the W25 Austin in Austin, Texas from September 26th– October 2nd and the ITA All-American Championship in Cary, North Carolina from October 1st-9th.