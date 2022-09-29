🏊 Jayhawks to Open Fall Season with the Fourth Annual Sunflower Showdown

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s swim and dive team is set to compete in its first meet of the 2022-23 season as they compete in the Sunflower Showdown on Friday, September 30 at 2:00 p.m. inside Capitol Federal Natatorium in Topeka, Kansas.

The fourth annual Sunflower Showdown will feature the Jayhawks competing against other universities in Kansas, including Barton Community College and the University of Saint Mary. This is the fourth iteration of the event, last competed during the 2021-22 season, in which Kansas brought home 12 first-place finishes.

The Jayhawks return a strong team in 2022-23, after finishing second at the 2022 Big 12 Championships a season ago. Seven seniors are returning for the Jayhawks, including Dewi Blose, Kaitlyn Witt, Mackenzie Bravence, Keyla Brown, Amanda Fingerut, Amelie Lessing and Autumn Looney. Brown and Bravence were selected as KU’s team captains prior to the season.

After the Sunflower Showdown meet on Friday, Kansas will return to action October 21-22 when they host South Dakota and Lindenwood for a double-dual in Lawrence, Kan.