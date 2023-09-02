🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks to Open Season on the Golf Channel at the Folds of Honor Collegiate

Entering his 12th season at the helm for Kansas, Coach Jamie Bermel and the Jayhawks will open their season with a lineup of seniors Cecil Belisle, Gunnar Broin, Davis Cooper, William Duquette and sophomore Will King. That is the same lineup that closed out the 2022-23 season for the Jayhawks at NCAA Regional play.

The Jayhawks are set to take part in the 18-team field that features host Michigan State, in addition to Air Force, No. 19 Arizona, Arkansas, Army West Point, Florida A&M, No. 5 Florida State, Grand Valley State, Howard, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Memphis, NC State, Navy, Notre Dame, Oregon State and South Carolina.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – The Kansas Men’s Golf team will open its 2023-24 season on Monday afternoon at the Folds of Honor Collegiate at American Dunes Golf Club, with all three rounds televised on the Golf Channel.

"We're really excited to get the season started, and I think the guys are equally excited. It's a great field in Michigan on an awesome golf course. We played there last year, so we are somewhat familiar with the course. We need to control the things we can control and be ready to play."

The Folds of Honor was founded by former Jayhawk, Lieutenant Colonel Dan Rooney, who played golf at the University of Kansas and dedicated his life to rallying patriotic Americans through the foundation. Since 2007, the organization has provided over 45,000 scholarships to spouses and children of fallen or disabled military.

Kansas will tee it up for the opening round on Monday at 12:20 p.m., CT and will be paired with NC State and Notre Dame. For the second round on Tuesday, Kansas tees off at 11:30 a.m. CT and will be paired with NC State and Notre Dame again. Tee times and groupings for the final round will be decided based on 36-hole scores from the opening two rounds.

The 54-hole tournament will take place at the historic American Dunes Golf Club, playing 7,128 yards at a par 72. The course is highlighted by the 594-yard par-five 13th, followed behind by hole 15, a challenging 220-yard par 3. Designed by legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus, the property is located on the east shore of Lake Michigan and is covered with sand and various obstacles throughout the course.

Belisle returns for his senior campaign after competing in all 12 events for the Jayhawks last season. The Red Wing, Minnesota native carried a stroke average of 73.03 for the 2022-23 season, including one top-five and two top-20 finishes. During the summer, Belisle qualified for the 123rd U.S. Amateur Championship at Cherry Hills, his third-straight year competing at the event.

Broin, a Shorewood, Minnesota native, led the Jayhawks in stroke average on the season (72.00), top-five finishes (3), rounds in the 60’s (7) and shot the second-lowest round in program history with a 63 (-9) at the Hawkeye Invitational (4/16/2023). In his first season as a Jayhawk, the transfer from Colorado State showed flashes on the links, highlighted by a SportsCenter Top 10 appearance with a 220-yard hole-out at the Blessings Collegiate (10/3/2022).

Cooper enters his senior year with the Jayhawks after competing in all 12 rounds the previous season. A native of Overland Park, Kansas, Cooper’s best finish came at the Gopher Invitational (9/12/2022) where he tied for fourth at six-under par. He also earned a tournament win as a sophomore at the Windon Memorial in 2021. Cooper continues to lead the way for Kansas in the classroom, after recently being named a Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) All-American Scholar, an award he also won the year prior. Over the summer, Cooper was selected to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team.

Duquette, a native of Montreal, Canada, is set for his senior campaign with the Jayhawks. A team-best 14 rounds under par led the veteran to one top-five, two top-10 and two top-20 finishes. Duquette posted a stroke average of 72.41 over 37 rounds last season, with 35 of those being counted towards the team’s score. Duquette joined fellow teammate Belisle at the 123rd U.S. Amateur Championship for the Canadian’s second career appearance at the event.

King enters his sophomore year after being an immediate contributor as a freshman on Bermel’s squad. From Olathe, Kansas, King heads into the fall with serious momentum after appearing at the NCAA Championships in Scottsdale, Arizona. In his collegiate debut at the Fighting Irish Classic (9/5/2022), King finished tied for 17th at two-under to lead all Jayhawks. Notching one top-five, a top-10 and three top-20 finishes, King’s best finish came at the NCAA Regionals in Norman, Oklahoma, finishing tied for fourth at nine-under.

The second-annual Folds of Honor Collegiate features a College-Am on Sunday, Sept. 3, followed by an appearance from American Dunes GC designer and golf icon, Jack Nicklaus. The Collegiate’s competition will be played Sept. 4-6, with all three rounds televised live on Golf Channel from 3:00-6:00 p.m. CT. For live updates, visit the Folds of Honor Collegiate Leaderboard or follow along with the official Kansas Men’s Golf Twitter account.