🎾 Jayhawks to play Arkansas and Memphis

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s tennis team is set for a pair of matches this weekend as they travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas to play against Arkansas on February 10 at 3 p.m. CT and Memphis on February 11 at 11 a.m.

Kansas most recently went 1-1 during the ITA kickoff weekend, defeating Oregon, 4-0. In the win, Kansas’ Maria Titova won her singles match in straight sets, 6-0, 3-0 (retire). Kansas dropped its first match of the ITA Kickoff Weekend, falling 4-0 to No. 16 Michigan. Michigan’s tennis team features the second ranked doubles team, and six singles players were ranked in the top 103 in the country.

In all three dual matches Kansas has played this season, the winner of the doubles point ended up winning the match. Including the fall season, the Jayhawks are 21-22 in doubles play (.488).

Following the pair of matches this weekend, the Jayhawks will host Arizona, Texas Tech, and UC Santa Barbara to the Jayhawk Tennis Center February 17-18.