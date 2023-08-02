⚾ Jayhawks to Play in 2024 Karbach Round Rock Classic

Kansas will play each opponent once over the course of the three days, beginning with Texas State on Friday evening at 6 p.m. CT. The Jayhawks then take on Pac-12 foe Washington State on Saturday at 12 p.m. CT. The weekend will wrap up with a contest against an SEC opponent in Kentucky at 12 p.m. CT.

ROUND ROCK, Texas – The first details of the 2024 Kansas Baseball schedule were released Wednesday, with the Jayhawks set to participate in the Karbach Round Rock Classic in February. The event will take place from Feb. 23-25 at Dell Diamond, home of the Round Rock Express, against Kentucky, Washington State and Texas State.

"“We are looking forward to competing in Round Rock against an outstanding lineup of teams. The Round Rock Classic has become one of the premier tournaments of the early season. I’ve talked to a number of coaches who have played in the event in the past, and they’ve all said it’s a first class event.”"

The Jayhawks will be facing Texas State for the first time in program history. Kansas is 1-0 all-time against Washington State with an 11-8 victory against the Cougars in the Big 12/Pac-12 Challenge in 2015 in Surprise, Arizona. KU has met Kentucky the most of any of the opponents, posting a 1-1 record against the Wildcats, with both meetings coming during the 2014 Louisville Regional.

Kansas holds a 3-0 record all-time at Dell Diamond. The Jayhawks opened the 2001 season at the venue for the Round Rock Express Baseball Tournament, less than a year after the facility opened. KU defeated TCU, Southwest Texas and Charlotte in the three-game tournament.

Tickets for the event can be purchased on a day-by-day basis, which includes both games played on the same day or as a weekend package in select seating sections with both reserved and general admission seating options available. Tickets are available at KarbachRRC.com.

Information about streaming and how to tune into the games will be released at a later date.

The event is hosted by Peak Events, LLC, in partnership with Karbach Brewing Company, Go Round Rock and the Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers’ Triple-A affiliate).

Fans can follow the Karbach Round Rock Classic on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at @KarbachRRC to stay up to date with news and ticket information.

Friday, February 23

Washington State vs Kentucky – 2:00 p.m.

Texas State vs Kansas – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 24

Kansas vs Washington State – 12:00 p.m.

Texas State vs Kentucky – 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 25

Kentucky vs Kansas – 12:00 p.m.

Washington State vs Texas State – 4:00 p.m.

*Home team is listed second

The full 2024 baseball schedule will be released in the coming months.