🎾 Jayhawks to Play in Big 12 Fall Championship

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s tennis team is set to travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma to compete in the Big 12 Fall Championship from November 4th-6th.

This fall season, the Jayhawks have tallied up 23 singles wins, with Tamari Gagoshidze, Carmen Roxana Manu, Jocelyn Massey, and Malkia Ngounoue earning 4+ wins each. This weekend’s Big 12 Fall Championship will feature singles and doubles draws against the best of the Big 12.

Kansas continued to stay strong in doubles play this fall by putting up a 14-8 record (0.636), improving from the 47-54 record (.465) last fall and spring. Manu and Silvia Maria Costache have proven to be the dynamic duo with a 5-2 record in doubles play.

Following the Big 12 Fall Championship, Kansas will finish off their fall season playing in the UNLV Invitational in Las Vegas, Nevada from November 11th-13th.