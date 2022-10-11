🎾 Jayhawks to Play in ITA Regional Championships and W25 Fort Worth

LAWRENCE, Kan. – After a weekend at the Northwestern Invitational in Chicago, the Kansas Tennis team will travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma to play in the ITA Regional Championships from October 13th-17th and Fort Worth, Texas to participate in the W25 Fort Worth from October 17th-23rd.

The pair of tournaments mark the fifth and sixth competitions of the fall season for the Jayhawks, where they have shown success in doubles going 3-1 at the Northwestern Invitational on Oct. 7-9. Kansas will look to continue its success this weekend in doubles between the ITA Regional Championships and W25 Forth Worth. Kansas will look to bounce back in singles play, where they have won three matches this fall.

Following the ITA Regional Championships and the W25 Fort Worth, Kansas will participate in the W25 Norman in Norman, Oklahoma from October 31st-November 6th.