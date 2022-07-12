🏈 Jayhawks to Represent at Big 12 Football Media Days in Dallas

ARLINGTON, Texas – Kansas football head coach Lance Leipold, safety Kenny Logan Jr., running back Devin Neal, offensive lineman Earl Bostick Jr., quarterback Jalon Daniels and defensive lineman Caleb Sampson preview the 2022 football season at Big 12 Media Days presented by Old Trapper at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday.

Leipold, Logan, Bostick, Neal and Daniels will meet with the media in various capacities throughout the day on Wednesday, including appearances on ESPNU at 10:45 a.m., while Leipold will hold his press conference at 10:00 a.m. Leipold’s press conference will stream live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

The Jayhawks open their season on Friday, September 2 when they host Tennessee Tech to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The Jayhawks then open play on September 10 when they take on West Virginia in Morgantown, W.Va.

Kansas enters the 2022 season with several individuals being named to preseason watch lists, including Kenny Logan Jr., being named to the Preseason All-Big 12 first team. Logan is one of six Jayhawks to pick up preseason honors, including Mike Novitsky, Bostick, Neal, Rich Miller and Gavin Potter.