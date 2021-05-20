👟 Jayhawks to Send 29 Individuals to NCAA West Prelims
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas men’s and women’s track and field teams will be represented by 29 individuals at the NCAA West Preliminary from May 26-29 Texas, the NCAA announced today. The meet will take place at E.B. Cushing Stadium in College Station, Texas.
Among the Kansas men that qualified are Ivan Henry (200 meters, 4×400 meter relay), AJ Green III (800 meters), Cody Johnson (400 meter hurdles, 4×400 meter relay), Ethan Fogle (4×400 meter relay), Isaiah Cole (4×400 meter relay), Michael Joseph (4×400 meter relay), Darius Releford (4×400 meter relay), Zach Bradford (pole vault), Hussain Al-Hizam (pole vault), Andrew Saloga (pole vault), Christian Champen (pole vault), Tyler Pride (long jump), Jelani Pierre (long jump), Patrick Larrison (shot put), George Evans (discus), Gleb Dudarev (hammer throw) and Oleg Kylkov (hammer throw).
On the women’s side, Kansas will be represented by 12 individuals, including Jedah Caldwell (200 meters, 4×100 meter relay, 4×400 meter relay), Morganne Mukes (200 meters, 4×100 meter relay), Toni Englund (4×100 meter relay), Honour Finley (400 meters, 4×400 meter relay), Mariah Kuykendoll (400 meters, 4×400 meter relay), Avryl Johnson (800 meters), Anna Siemens (400 meter hurdles), Ahmya McKeithan (4×100 meter relay), Erin Sermons (4×400 meter relay), Rylee Anderson (high jump), Samantha Van Hoecke (pole vault) and Alexandra Emilianov (shot put, discus).
Overall, the 29 individuals will be competing in 19 different events throughout the four-day meet.
Of Kansas’ 29 individuals selected to compete at the NCAA West Prelims, 11 rank in the top-12 of their respective event, including Bradford (pole vault) and Dudarev (hammer throw), who rank No. 1 in their respective event. In addition, Kansas will send four individuals to compete in the men’s pole vault, including Bradford, Al-Hizam, Saloga and Champen.
To qualify for the NCAA West Prelims, each individual must have ranked in the top-48 of their respective event in the West region. For relays, teams must have ranked in the top-24 of their respective event.
Kansas most recently qualified 24 individuals for the NCAA West Prelims in Sacramento, California in 2019.
When competing in the NCAA Preliminary Rounds, the top-12 finishers in each open and relay event will qualify for the national semifinal and final rounds of the 2021 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon from June 9-12.
