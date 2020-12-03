🏀 Jayhawks Top Ichabods in Home Opener, 89-54

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The No. 7/5 Kansas Jayhawks won their 48th-consecutive home opener, led by four scorers in double-figures, defeating Washburn, 89-54, inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas, on Thursday.

The four Jayhawks in double-figures included junior David McCormack, who led the team with 17 points on 7-of-8 from the field. McCormack was joined by junior Ochai Agbaji (16 pts.), redshirt-freshman Jalen Wilson (13 pts.) and true freshman Bryce Thompson (11 pts.).

The Jayhawks took the lead from the opening tip and never looked back, outscoring Washburn 49-32 in the opening half, before extending their lead to as many as 39 points in the final minutes of play.

As a unit, Kansas shot 52% (32-of-61) from the field, including 50% (13-of-26) from beyond the arc, with the 50% from three being a season high for the Jayhawks.

The win marked the 48th-straight win in home openers for the Jayhawks, dating back to the beginning of the 1973-74 season. In addition, it is Kansas’ 14th-straight win over Washburn, bringing the series to 39-3 in favor of KU.

STAT OF THE GAME

48 – Thursday’s victory over Washburn marked Kansas’ 48th-straight win in season-openers, dating back to the beginning of the 1973-74 season under head coach Ted Owens. It was also Kansas’ ninth-straight win in Allen Fieldhouse, as the Jayhawks get underway on a five-game homestand.

NOTES (Full Notes)

Brought Kansas to 3-1 for the second-straight season and 3-1 or better for the 15th-consecutive season dating back to 2006-07.

Gave KU its 48th-straight home-opening win, beginning in 1973-74 under head coach Ted Owens.

Gave KU its ninth-straight win in Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas had its largest lead of 35 points with 17 seconds remaining in the second half after a 3-point jumper from freshman Latrell Jossell.

Kansas was led by four players (Jalen Wilson, David McCormack, Ochai Agbaji and Bryce Thompson) in double-figures scoring, marking the third time this season the Jayhawks had three or more players in double-digits. The Jayhawks had four players in double-figures against Gonzaga on Nov. 26 and three players in double-figures against Saint Joseph’s on Nov. 27.

Redshirt-freshman Jalen Wilson scored in double-figures for the fourth time this season, scoring 13 points on 4-of-6 shooting. Wilson’s 13 points come after scoring a career-high 23 points against Kentucky on Tuesday.

David McCormack recorded his 14th-career game in double-figures on Thursday, scoring 17 points on a 7-of-8 clip from the field. McCormack’s 17 points are a new season high for the junior forward.

UP NEXT

Kansas will remain home to host North Dakota State on Saturday, December 5 inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas. The game will be Kansas’ second of five-straight home games. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. (CT) and will be broadcast live on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ as well as the Jayhawk Radio Network.