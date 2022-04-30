🚣‍♀️ Jayhawks Top Kansas State in Rowing Showdown

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Victories in the first two races of the day propelled the Kansas Rowing team to a 15-7 victory over Kansas State on Saturday morning in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown. The race was held on the Kansas River at Burcham Park in Lawrence.

The Jayhawks opened the day with a seven-second win in the 1 Varsity 8 race, which earned KU nine points in the team scoring. Rowing the Martha Schumaker boat for KU was Danica Pecana, Abby Benedict, Lily Thomas, Kacie Kinley, Kai Alexander, Shay Pemberton, Savannah Skack, Loretta Brueckner and Melia Martin. The team finished the race with a time of 7:06.845, while KSU finished second in a time of 7:13.896.

The second race of the day was the 2 Varsity 8, which also went to the Jayhawks by more than five seconds as KU secured six more team points to clinch the Showdown. Members rowing the Class of 2018 boat were Audrey Owens, Kinsey Hagedorn, Addie Kershner, Laura Teska, Karly Larson, Julia Isbell, Maggie Habben, Ava Winkles and Arianna McCue. KU finished that race with a time of 7:10.423, ahead of Kansas State at 7:15.777.

Kansas State won the final three races, securing seven points in the process. KSU’s 1 Varsity 4 topped Kansas by nine seconds, with KU’s boat of Ashley McCaulley, Taylor McLean, Kelly Hagedorn, Amanda Ferguson and Stella Warren finishing in a time of 8:18.780. The 2 Varsity 4 went to KSU by eight seconds as KU’s boat of Alex Daley, Mara Evans, Jadyn Jay, Emma Steiner and Jackalynn Woelfel had a time of 8:34.902.

The final race of the day was the 3 Varsity 8, worth two points in the team scoring. KSU topped the Jayhawks by six seconds as KU’s Wave the Wheat boat consisting of Danielle Brunig, Laine Draper, Sarah Schulz, Karlie Brewer, Amber Cayci, Grace Wallrapp, Courtney Costain, Jessica Brewer and Cameron Boyd finished with a time of 7:33.052.

The day closed with an intrasquad race between KU’s 4 Varsity 8 and 5 Varsity 8 squads.

Following the completion of all races, Kansas Senior Associate Athletics Director for Student-Athlete Development Maya Ozery presented head coach Carrie Cook-Callen and the Kansas Rowing team the 2022 Dillons Sunflower Showdown trophy. The Jayhawks then honored 14 senior members of the 2021-22 team.