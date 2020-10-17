🏊‍♀️ Jayhawks Top TCU, 187-112, in Dual Meet Action

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s swimming and diving team captured a victory over TCU in dual meet action on Saturday, defeating the Horned Frogs, 187-112 inside Robinson Natatorium on Saturday.

The Jayhawks put together a strong team performance in their fourth meet of the 2020 season, including their first in dual meet action.

In the first event of the morning, the 200-yard medley, the Jayhawks took the top two spots in the race, including a first-place performance by the team of Manon Manning, Kate Steward, Kaitlyn Witt and Keyla Brown in 1:41.25.

The momentum continued into the individual events, including the women’s 1,000-yard freestyle. Freshman Kara Church led all swimmers with a time of 1:11.06, which was 13 seconds faster than the next finisher. Church grabbed another victory in the women’s 500-yard freestyle in impressive fashion, finishing in 4:58.69.

In the 100-yard basckstroke, KU took the top-two finishes led by Manning and Dewi Blose. Manning was the top finisher in the event in 53.63, followed by Blose in 55.39.

In the women’s 50-yard freestyle, Ellie Flanagan led all swimmers by finishing in 2:05.83, followed by Kansas’ Paige Riekhof (2:07.06) and Greta Olsen (2:07.8).

Kansas closed out the meet with a pair of victories in the women’s 200-yard individual medley and the 400-yard freestyle relay. In the 200-yard individual medley, Steward led the way in 2:04.56.

In the women’s 400-yard freestyle relay, Kansas put together a strong effort to win the race in 3:26.86, which included swimmers Manning, Lauryn Parish, Claire Campbell and Brown.

The Jayhawks will be back in action on October 23, when they host their second virtual meet of the season inside Robinson Natatorium in Lawrence, Kansas.