🏀 Jayhawks Travel to Ames for Final Road Test at Iowa State
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Jayhawks travel to Ames, Iowa to play their final road game of the regular season against the Cyclones (15-9, 11-6 Big 12) Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
Kansas enters the game 7-15 overall and 3-13 in Big 12 play.
The Jayhawks last played No. 18 West Virginia down to the wire, falling to the Mountaineers 72-68. Aniya Thomas logged a season-high 19 points, while Zakiyah Franklin poured in 18 points. Holly Kersgieter again topped the double-digit point plateau, adding 12 points. A trio of Jayhawks – Kersgieter, Ioanna Chatzileonti and Katrine Jessen – each grabbed a team-best eight rebounds against WVU.
Kersgieter continues to lead the Jayhawk offense, averaging 17.0 points per game, while Franklin reached 10.0 points per game. Chatzileonti holds a narrow edge over Kersgieter for the team lead in rebounds per game, grabbing 6.9 per contest with Kersgieter nabbing 6.6. Kersgieter has the team lead with 139 total rebounds this season.
Thomas continues to be a problem on defense, averaging 1.77 steals per game. Kersgieter nearly matches Thomas, and tallies 1.62 per contest. Chatzileonti swats an impressive 1.40 shots per game.
GAME 23
Date: Wednesday, March 3
Location: Ames, Iowa
Arena: Hilton Coliseum
Tip Time: 6:30 p.m. (CT)
TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Live Stats: Stats
Listen: Jayhawk Radio Network
OPPONENT PREVIEW: IOWA STATE
Iowa State enters its season finale 15-9 overall and 11-6 in Big 12 play. The Cyclones last played Feb. 24, beating then-No. 18 West Virginia 85-68. ISU had five players reach double figures, including Ashley Joens team-high 20 points. Joens also claimed a team-best six rebounds, while going 9-for-9 from the free throw lines.
Joens boasts a 23.4 points per game average, and shoots 46.2-percent from the floor. She is their team leader in points per game, rebounds per game (8.8), steals per game (1.04), and free throw percentage (90.9). Joining Joens in averaging double figures are Lexi Donarski (13.2) and Kristin Scott (11.6). Scott is the Cyclones team leader in blocks per game (1.09), and has a team-high 51.1-perecent field goal percentage. Emily Ryan averages a team-best 5.71 assists per game. Five Cyclones have started 21-or-more games this season.
UP NEXT
Kansas concludes the regular season Saturday, March 6 against No. 6/6 Baylor in Allen Fieldhouse at 4 p.m.