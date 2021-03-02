🏀 Jayhawks Travel to Ames for Final Road Test at Iowa State

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Jayhawks travel to Ames, Iowa to play their final road game of the regular season against the Cyclones (15-9, 11-6 Big 12) Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Kansas enters the game 7-15 overall and 3-13 in Big 12 play.

The Jayhawks last played No. 18 West Virginia down to the wire, falling to the Mountaineers 72-68. Aniya Thomas logged a season-high 19 points, while Zakiyah Franklin poured in 18 points. Holly Kersgieter again topped the double-digit point plateau, adding 12 points. A trio of Jayhawks – Kersgieter, Ioanna Chatzileonti and Katrine Jessen – each grabbed a team-best eight rebounds against WVU.

Kersgieter continues to lead the Jayhawk offense, averaging 17.0 points per game, while Franklin reached 10.0 points per game. Chatzileonti holds a narrow edge over Kersgieter for the team lead in rebounds per game, grabbing 6.9 per contest with Kersgieter nabbing 6.6. Kersgieter has the team lead with 139 total rebounds this season.

Thomas continues to be a problem on defense, averaging 1.77 steals per game. Kersgieter nearly matches Thomas, and tallies 1.62 per contest. Chatzileonti swats an impressive 1.40 shots per game.