⛳️ Jayhawks Travel to Arizona for the Westbrook Invitational

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s golf will compete in its third tournament of the spring at the 2022 Westbrook Invitational at Westbrook Village Golf Club in Peoria, Arizona, Feb. 27-28.

In a 14-team field, the 54-hole stroke-play event will consist of 36 holes on Feb. 27 and 18 holes on Feb. 28. Both days will begin with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m. (Central).

Joining Kansas at the Westbrook Invitational is The College of Charleston, Denver, Iowa, Kansas State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, UNLV, Washington State and host Wisconsin. The Westbrook Village Golf Club has a par of 72 and measures 6,230 yards.

Kansas is travelling with super-senior Sera Tadokoro, seniors Laura Heinlein and Pear Pooratanaopa, sophomore Hanna Hawks and freshmen Johanna Ebner and Jordan Rothman. KU’s lineup order will be – 1. Pooratanaopa; 2. Heinlein; 3. Tadokoro; 4. Rothman; 5. Ebner; and Hanna Hawks (individual).

Pooratanaopa has three top-10 finishes this season. Heinlein has posted two top-10 placings in 2021-22, while Tadokoro posted a top-five finish last fall at the Dick McGuire Invitational. Ebner will be playing in her second event as a Jayhawk. Hawks will compete in her fourth event this year, while Rothman will be competing in her sixth event as a Jayhawk.

Live stats for the Westbrook Invitational can be found via Golfstat.com here.