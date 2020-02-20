👟 Meet Preview: Arkansas Qualifier

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas men’s and women’s track and field teams will travel for their final regular season competition of the indoor season, as they compete in the Arkansas Qualifier at Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Friday.

Friday’s Arkansas Qualifier is the eighth of ten indoor meets this season, as the Jayhawks get set for the Big 12 Indoor Championship in Ames, Iowa on February 28-29 and the NCAA Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico on March 13-14. Friday’s Arkansas Qualifier begins at 1:45 p.m., with the start of the field events, followed by track events beginning at 4:30 p.m.

The Jayhawks are among 13 schools competing at the Arkansas Qualifier, including hosts Arkansas, Arkansas Baptist, Cal Poly, Central Missouri, California, Emporia State, Lincoln (Mo.), Missouri Southern, Oklahoma State, Pittsburg State, Tulsa and Wichita State.

The Kansas men enter the weekend’s competition ranked No. 21 in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) week four ratings index, marking their 15th consecutive week ranked in the top-25. Between the men and the women, Kansas has four entries ranked in the top-25 in the country in their respective event, including Gleb Dudarev’s NCAA leading 24.38m (80-00 ft.) in the men’s weight throw.

The Jayhawks enter the Arkansas Qualifier with 35 entries competing in 19 events on Friday, as the team looks to improve their marks heading into the Big 12 Indoor Championship and NCAA Indoor Championships. To qualify for the NCAA Indoor Championship, individuals must rank in the top-16 of their respective event or top-12 in a relay upon completion of all conference championships.

For more information on the Arkansas Qualifier, including a meet schedule, entry lists and more, click here.