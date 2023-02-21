🏊‍♀️ Jayhawks Travel to Austin to Compete in 2023 Big 12 Championships

AUSTIN, Texas – The Kansas swimming and diving team is set to travel to Austin, Texas to participate in the 2023 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center on Feb. 22-25.

Last season, Kansas placed second in the Big 12 Championships for the fourth-consecutive season. Kansas scored 618 points in the 2022 Big 12 Championships, which were highlighted by Kate Steward breaking a school record in the 200 breaststroke, swimming to a time of 2:08.90.

The Jayhawks enter the postseason after finishing the regular season with a record of 4-2. Most recently, KU defeated Iowa State on Feb. 4-5 (174-96) in a dual at Robinson Natatorium. Kansas has also beaten Lindenwood (280-90), South Dakota (262.5-71.4) and Nebraska (157-143) in dual meets this season.

“We are excited about going to the Big 12 Championships,” said Head Coach Clark Campbell. “Our swimmers and divers are ready to go.”

Sophomore Lezli Sisung was named the Big 12 Swimmer of the Week on Jan. 25, after she placed second in both the 100 and 200 backstroke at the Arkansas dual. She has placed first in at least the 100 backstroke in all but one meet this season.

Outside of the pool, Kansas swim and dive has also been named a CSCAA Scholar All-America Team, with their fall semester GPA of 3.75, which ranks sixth in the nation among NCAA Division I swimming and diving programs.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

Fans can watch the 2023 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Fans can also follow along through live stats and live updates provided on the team’s official Twitter page @KUSwimDive.

ORDER OF EVENTS (all times central)