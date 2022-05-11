👟 Jayhawks Travel to Lubbock for Big 12 Outdoor Championship

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas track and field is set to compete at the Big 12 Outdoor Championship at the Fuller Track Complex in Lubbock, Texas from May 13-15, as the Jayhawks compete among the best in the Big 12 Conference. The meet will stream live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

The three-day Big 12 Championship kicks off on Friday and continues into the weekend with plenty of action on Saturday and Sunday. Texas will look to defend the men’s and women’s team titles from a season ago.

The Kansas women’s team finished fifth at the 2021 Big 12 Championship in Manhattan, Kansas, while the men placed seventh. The Jayhawks finished the meet with three individual Big 12 Champions, including Gleb Dudarev (hammer throw), Zach Braford (pole vault) and Rylee Anderson (high jump). Anderson and Bradford will look to defend their titles this weekend.

Entering this weekend’s Big 12 Championship, Kansas has 11 marks that rank in the top-five of the Big 12 Conference, including Bradford’s Big 12 leading pole vault clearance of 5.50m (18-0.5 ft.), senior Alexandra Emilianov’s discus throw of 60.51m (198-6 ft.), and senior George Evans’ discus throw of 59.52m (195-3 ft.).

Following the Big 12 Championship, qualifying individuals will compete at the NCAA Midwest Preliminary in Fayetteville, Arkansas May 26-29. The top-48 individuals in each event, 24 relays, from both the east and west regions qualify for their respective preliminary round. Athletes with the top 12 times/marks and the best 12 relay teams at both the East and West Preliminary Rounds sites will qualify for the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon on June 8-12.

The Big 12 Outdoor Championship will stream live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with John Kurtz (Play-by-Play) and Johanna Gretschel (Analyst) on the call.