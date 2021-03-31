🥎 Jayhawks Travel to Norman to Face No. 1 Oklahoma

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas softball team will continue Big 12 play this week against No. 1 Oklahoma in Norman, Oklahoma. The Jayhawks will play three games against the Sooners with first pitch on Thursday, April 1, at 6 p.m. Action continues on Friday, April 2 at 6 p.m. before concluding on Saturday, April 3 at 1 p.m.

All three games this weekend can be watched on soonersports.tv with a premium subscription.

KU is taking a 17-11 overall mark and 1-2 Big 12 record into weekend action against OU. The Sooners are 25-0 on the year with a 3-0 Big 12 record after defeating Iowa State in three games last weekend.

In the last three-game series between the Jayhawks and the Sooners in 2019, Morgyn Wynne and Miranda Rodriguez each recorded a hit. Hannah Todd pitched a combined 6.0 innings with three strikeouts. Lexy Mills and Tarin Travieso also each saw time in the circle for KU.

Overall, Oklahoma leads the series 65-46. For games played in Norman, OU holds a 34-14 record over the Jayhawks.

Last Outing

KU is coming off a weekend series at home against Oklahoma State. The Jayhawks captured game one of the series against the Cowgirls, 7-4, before dropping the final two games of the series to move to 1-2 in Big 12 play. Redshirt junior Sydnee Ramsey led KU from the plate with a .556 batting average. Wynne followed with two doubles, one home run and four RBIs.

Up Next

Kansas returns to Arrocha Ballpark for a three-game series against Kansas City. Action is scheduled to begin with a single game on April 9 before a doubleheader on April 10. The series will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.