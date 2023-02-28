🎾 No. 17 Kansas Tennis to Play at Northwestern and Old Dominion

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s tennis jumped to No. 17 in the rankings and is set to play at Northwestern on Friday, March 3rd at 4:30 p.m. and No. 22 Old Dominion on Sunday, March 5 at 12 p.m.

The pair of matches will be the first road dual matches for the Jayhawks. Kansas played in two neutral site dual matches with a 1-1 record and six home matches with a 6-0 record. The Jayhawks will look to keep the six-game winning streak alive in Evanston, Illinois and Norfolk, Virginia.

Last year, Kansas beat both Northwestern 4-3 with an epic comeback and Old Dominion 4-2 at home. Both of these wins came without winning the doubles point. This year, the Jayhawks have only dropped the doubles point once (against No. 16 Michigan). The doubles pairings Malkia Ngounoue / Heike Janse Van Vuuren have a record of 4-1 and Carmen Roxana Manu / Jocelyn Massey have a record of 4-0 for a combined record of 8-1.

Following this weekend’s matches, the Jayhawks will stay on the road to play at No. 7 Iowa State on March 10th and at West Virginia on March 12th.