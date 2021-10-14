👟 Jayhawks Travel to Pre-National Invitational in Tallahassee

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas men’s and women’s cross country teams return to action on Friday, October 15 when they travel to Tallahassee, Florida to compete in the Pre-National Invitational, hosted by Florida State, at Apalachee Regional Park.

The Jayhawks will race in the women’s garnet 6k, which begins at 7:35 a.m. CT, followed by the men’s open 8k at 8:10 a.m. Apalachee Regional Park will also serve as the site of the 2021 NCAA Cross Country Championships on November 20.

The Jayhawks have had a solid start to the 2021 campaign, competing at the Bob Timmons Classic at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence on September 4, before racing at the Gans Creek Classic in Columbia, Missouri on October 1.

The men’s team will be represented by 13 Jayhawks in the men’s open 8k on Friday, including Teddy Buckley, Ryan Butler, Eric Gawlick, Chandler Gibbens, AJ Green, Sam Hubert, Cale Littell, John Luder, Mackinon Mokoro, Jake Ralston, TJ Robinson, Michael Ronzone and Peter Walsdorf.

On the women’s side, the Jayhawks will race in the women’s garnet 6k, which includes KU’s McKenna Anderson, Alexys Barton, Caroline Burrow, Kalea Chu, Addie Coppinger, Sommer Herner, Avryl Johnson, Kenadi Krueger, Faten Laribi, Lona Latema and Ally Ryan.

The Pre-National Invitational will serve as the third meet of six for the 2021 season, while it is the last regular season meet before the Jayhawks head to Stillwater, Oklahoma to compete in the Big 12 Championship on October 29.