⛳ Jayhawks Travel to South Carolina to Compete in the Ninth Annual Briar’s Creek Invitational

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s golf team is set to compete in it’s fourth tournament of the spring at the 2022 Briar’s Creek Invitational at The Golf Club at Briar’s Creek in South Carolina, March 14-15.

In an 18-team field, the 54-hole stroke-play event will consist of 36 holes on Monday, March 14 and 18 holes on March 15. Both days will begin with a shotgun start, 8 a.m. on March 14 and 7:45 a.m. on March 15.

In its last tournament, Kansas set a new 54-hole record, shooting a 1-under 863 at the Westbrook Invitational, Feb. 27-28, on the Vistas Course at Westbrook Golf Club in Peoria, Arizona. It was the first time in school history KU women’s golf shot under par in a 54-hole event. The Jayhawks finished fourth in a field of 16 teams, giving Kansas its second top-five finish of 2021-22.

Joining Kansas at the Briar’s Creek Invitational is Boston College, Campbell, College of Charleston, Charleston Southern, Colorado, East Carolina, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina State, Old Dominion, Penn State, Tulane, UCF and Wisconsin. The Golf Club at Briar’s Creek has a par of 72 and measures 6,116 yards.

Kansas is travelling with super-senior Sera Tadokoro, seniors Lauren Heinlein and Pear Pooratanaopa and freshmen Johanna Ebner and Jordan Rothman. Tadokoro has recorded one top-five finish this season. Heinlein tied for seventh at the Westbrook Invitational. Pooratanaopa has posted three top-10 finishes in 2021-22, while Ebner is competing in her third tournament this season.

Live stats for the Briar’s Creek Invitational can be found via Golfstat.com here.