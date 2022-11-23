🏐 Jayhawks Travel to Texas Tech for Final Regular Season Match

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 18-9 (8-7 Big 12) Kansas Jayhawks will close out the regular season on the road in Lubbock, Texas on Friday (November 25) as the Jayhawks take on the 15-13 (4-11 Big 12) Texas Tech Red Raiders at the United Supermarkets Arena. First serve will take place at 1 p.m. CT and will be broadcasted on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Quick Hits

Ray Bechard is in his 25th season as the head coach of the Jayhawks and has a career record of 37-12 against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Bechard and the Jayhawks defeated Texas Tech 3-2 in Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena on October 15. KU is on a six-match winning streak against Texas Tech.

Bechard has won 29 of the last 31 matches against Texas Tech.

KU’s longest win streak against Texas Tech was a 17-match streak from 2010-2018.

Bechard ranks second all-time in Big 12 Conference wins after the Jayhawks topped the West Virginia Mountaineers in Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena on November 12. Bechard currently has 209 Big 12 Conference wins. Only Jerritt Elliot (336) has more wins in Big 12 Conference matches.

Kansas leads the Big 12 Conference in blocks, averaging 2.61 blocks per set, with graduate transfer Lauren Dooley leading KU with 1.13 blocks per set. The Jayhawks are also first in the conference in opponent hitting percentage at .180.

The Kansas Jayhawks are currently sitting at No. 23 in the NCAA Women’s Volleyball RPI. The 2022 NCAA Tournament begins on December 1.

Side-by-Side Comparison

Kansas edges Texas Tech in service aces per set, 1.24 to 1.21.

KU leads TTU in blocks per set, 2.61-2.34.

The Jayhawks have played in 101 sets compared to the Red Raiders 107 sets.

Series History

The Jayhawks lead the all-time series 37-17 with the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Kansas is on a six-match win streak with the last win being on October 15, 2022 with a score of 3-2. Redshirt freshman Ayah Elnady set the school record for service aces in a five-set match, tallying seven aces in the win. Elnady led the Kansas offense with 18 kills, hitting .375. Super-senior Rachel Langs collected six total blocks in the victory.

KU Leaderboard

Sophomore Camryn Turner has tallied 16 double-doubles in 27 matches. Turner had double-doubles against LMU (8/27), Army (9/2), UConn (9/3), Kansas City (9/7), Lipscomb (9/15), Omaha (9/17), Kansas State (9/24, 11/2), Baylor (10/1, 11/5), Iowa State (10/7, 11/19), TCU (10/12), West Virginia (10/19, 11/12). Recently, Turner collected 40 assists and 12 digs against Iowa State on November 19 in the team’s most recent match.

Redshirt freshman Ayah Elnady is leading the Jayhawks with 283 kills, while sophomore Caroline Bien is second with 249. Super-senior Anezka Szabo has recorded 186 kills for Kansas.

Elnady currently has 38 service aces on the season.

Kennedy Farris has recorded 312 digs in the 101 sets Kansas has played this season.

Graduate transfer Lauren Dooley has collected 74 blocks during the 2022 season.

Up Next

The Selection Show for the 2022 NCAA Tournament is Sunday, November 27 at 6:30 p.m. CT. The show will be broadcast on ESPNU. First and second round games are December 1-2 or 2-3. Regional games are December 8 and 10 followed by semifinals on December 15. The national championship match is December 17 and will be televised on ESPNU.