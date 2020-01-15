🏀 Jayhawks Unable to Upset Baylor in Allen Fieldhouse

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Despite a strong defensive second half, the Kansas women’s basketball team was unable to pull off the upset over No. 2 Baylor as it fell 90-47 inside Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas dropped to 11-4 on the year and 0-4 in Big 12 play while Baylor improved to 14-1 overall and 3-0 in the league.

Sophomore guard Aniya Thomas led the way for Kansas as she finished with a team-high 13 points on 5-for-9 shooting from the field. Senior Mariane De Carvalho was the other Jayhawk to finish with double-figure points as she concluded the night with 11 points and a team-high six rebounds.

The Lady Bears were dominant in the first half and went into the break up 50-15. In the second half, the Jayhawks’ defense stepped up as they were able to hold Baylor to just 15-for-32 (33%) shooting from the field and forced nine turnovers. KU’s offense also came to life in the final two quarters as the team was able to shoot 12-for-25 (40%) from the field and got to the free-throw line 11 times.

Up Next

Kansas will now play host to Texas Tech on Saturday, Jan. 18, with tip-off scheduled for 5 p.m. inside Allen Fieldhouse.