Open Search
Women's Basketball
📈 OVERALL STATS 📝POSTGAME NOTES 📊 BOX SCORE 📸 PHOTO GALLERY 🗣 PRESS CONFERENCE

🏀 Jayhawks Unable to Upset Baylor in Allen Fieldhouse

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Despite a strong defensive second half, the Kansas women’s basketball team was unable to pull off the upset over No. 2 Baylor as it fell 90-47 inside Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas dropped to 11-4 on the year and 0-4 in Big 12 play while Baylor improved to 14-1 overall and 3-0 in the league.

Sophomore guard Aniya Thomas led the way for Kansas as she finished with a team-high 13 points on 5-for-9 shooting from the field. Senior Mariane De Carvalho was the other Jayhawk to finish with double-figure points as she concluded the night with 11 points and a team-high six rebounds.

The Lady Bears were dominant in the first half and went into the break up 50-15. In the second half, the Jayhawks’ defense stepped up as they were able to hold Baylor to just 15-for-32 (33%) shooting from the field and forced nine turnovers. KU’s offense also came to life in the final two quarters as the team was able to shoot 12-for-25 (40%) from the field and got to the free-throw line 11 times.

Up Next

Kansas will now play host to Texas Tech on Saturday, Jan. 18, with tip-off scheduled for 5 p.m. inside Allen Fieldhouse.

Aniya Thomas with a steal and another fast break.

Aniya Thomas with a fast break in the third quarter.

Bailey Helgren collects the KU miss and puts it back for two points in the second quarter.

Kansas Jayhawks

Kansas Jayhawks

Holly Kersgieter knocks down a 3-pointer in the first quarter.

Powered by WMT Digital