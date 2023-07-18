🏊‍♀️ Jayhawks Unveil 2023-24 Swim and Dive Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas swim and dive program released its upcoming 2023-24 schedule on Tuesday, highlighted by seven home meets.

“We’re looking forward to the 2023-24 season,” said Head Coach Clark Campbell. “Lots of competition opportunities early on and then a new mid-season meet will highlight the fall. Then, we switch gears and laser focus on the Big 12 Championships in February.”

The Jayhawks begin fall competition at the Sunflower Showdown in Lawrence on Friday, Oct. 6, an event Kansas won last year. Following three consecutive meets at home, the Jayhawks close the home stretch with the Alumni Meet on Friday, Oct. 27. The annual event brings together generations of Jayhawks to watch their fellow swimmers showcase their talent against some of the best alumni in the program.

Kansas, who went undefeated at home last year, will close out the fall season hosting Rockhurst on Saturday, Dec. 2.

The Jayhawks return to action and open spring competition in Lawrence with the Crimson vs. Blue meet on Friday, Jan. 19. A week later, Kansas will take on Arkansas at the Robinson Natatorium. Following the two-meet home stretch to kick off the spring, the Jayhawks will travel to Iowa State for a dual meet.

The Big 12 Championship is set for Feb. 27-March 2 in Morgantown, West Virginia. The divers who post qualifying scores in Morgantown will earn an opportunity to extend their season and compete at the NCAA Zone Diving Championship, taking place March 11-13 in Houston, Texas.

The National Invitational Championship, hosted in Ocala, Florida, is staged for March 14-16. The swimmers and divers who post qualifying scores in Ocala will earn an opportunity to close out their competition season at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships on March 20-23 in Athens, Georgia.

Home meets for the Jayhawks will be held at Robinson Natatorium, free of charge and open to the public.

2023 Fall Schedule

Friday, Oct. 6, 2:00 p.m. – Sunflower Showdown (Robinson Natatorium)

Saturday, Oct. 14, 12:00 p.m. – vs. Illinois (Robinson Natatorium)

Fri – Sat, Oct. 20-21, All Day – vs. Lindenwood/South Dakota (Robinson Natatorium)

Friday, Oct. 27, 4:00 p.m. – Alumni Meet (Robinson Natatorium)

Friday, Nov. 3, 4:00 p.m. – at Nebraska

Wed – Fri, Nov. 15-17, All Day – at Mizzou Invite

Saturday, Dec. 2, 1:00 P.M. – vs. Rockhurst (Robinson Natatorium)

2024 Spring Schedule