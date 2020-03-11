🏈 Jayhawks Unveil Key Dates for 2020 Season

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football unveiled several key dates leading into the 2020 season on Wednesday, which includes Late Night Under the Lights on Saturday, April 18 and Homecoming on October 3, among others.

The 2020 Spring Game will highlight Late Night Under the Lights on April 18 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, marking the conclusion of Kansas’ spring practices. Late Night Under the Lights will feature several activities and fun for the family that will be released at a later date.

Kansas officially kicks off the 2020 season against New Hampshire at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 5, marking the Jayhawks’ 131st season of football. It serves as the first meeting between KU and New Hampshire, as the Jayhawks open year two under head coach Les Miles.

The Jayhawks will honor those who serve in our nation’s Armed Forces on Saturday, September 19 for the Salute to Service game, as Kansas will host Boston College.

Kansas will celebrate its 108th Homecoming on Saturday, October 3, when the Jayhawks take on the Iowa State Cyclones. A full schedule of Homecoming activities will be released at a later date. The Jayhawks will also host Youth Cheer Day on Saturday, October 17, when they welcome the Oklahoma State Cowboys to town.

Family Weekend is slated for Saturday, November 7, when Kansas welcomes Texas to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The Jayhawks will close out the 2020 season at home for Senior Day on Saturday, November 28, when KU hosts TCU.

