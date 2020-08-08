🏌️‍♂️ Two Jayhawks to Compete at the U.S. Amateur

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s golfers Ben Sigel and Luke Kluver will be in the 264-golfer field at the 120th U.S. Amateur Championship, August 10-16, at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Ore.

Two courses – Bandon Dunes (7,218 yards/Par 72) and Bandon Trails (6,883 yards/Par 71) will host stroke play. The competitors will play 18 holes of stroke play on Aug. 10 and 11. Both Jayhawks will play Monday, Aug. 10, on the Bandon Trails course with Kluver starting at 9 a.m. (Central) and Sigel at 1:57 p.m. The following day the duo will play Bandon Dunes with Sigel starting at 9:44 a.m. and Kluver at 1:13 p.m. The field for the 2020 U.S. Amateur is comprised entirely of exempt players due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

From stroke play results, the top 64 will advance to 18-hole match play beginning Aug. 12. The round of 32 will be played Aug. 13, with the quarterfinal matches Aug. 14 and the semifinal matches Aug. 15. The 36-hole championship match will be Aug. 16. One can follow the U.S. Amateur Championship results here.

In June, Kluver won the 2020 Nebraska Amateur at Hillcrest Country Club in Lincoln, Neb. The Norfolk, Neb., native was the overall No. 1 seed after shooting a 136 (-6) in the 36-hole stroke play at the event. Last season as a freshman at KU, Kluver posted three top-10 finishes with a 71.00 average in 16 rounds. He was KU’s top finisher in three events, including a tie for fifth at the Windon Memorial Classic, Sept. 16-17, in Lake Forest, Ill.

Sigel won the 2020 TPC Dorado Beach Collegiate, Feb. 23 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, firing a 65 in his lone round of the tourney. The second and third rounds of the event were washed out. For his KU career, the Deephaven, Minn., junior has competed in 21 events for the Jayhawks with three top-10 finishes, including two of those in 2019-20. This past season Sigel posted a 72.06 per round stroke average.