🏊‍♀️ Jayhawks Visit Arkansas in the Water This Weekend

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas swimming & diving team looks to continue its strong 2022-23 campaign against Arkansas in their first meet of 2023 on January 20-21. Friday’s action will begin at 5 p.m. and will consist of non-scored swimming events and scored diving events. Saturday will start at 10 a.m. will consist of scored swimming and diving events. Last season, the Jayhawks fell short vs. Arkansas in Robinson Natatorium, losing by just 31 points.

Kansas will be back in action for the first time since hosting the Kansas Classic in November. The Jayhawks placed second in the Kansas Classic, ahead of Indiana State, Northern Iowa and Little Rock, while Iowa State claimed the top spot.

Coming in first place in the women’s 200 freestyle relay at the Kansas Classic were seniors Autumn Looney and Keyla Brown, freshman Ainsley Dillon and super-senior Dewi Blose, racing to a time of 1:32.93.

Sophomore Lezli Sisung set a new personal best of 54.14 seconds in the 100 backstroke at the Kansas Classic, placing first. Sisung also placed second in the 200 medley relay with a time of 25.43. She looks to continue her strong performance this weekend.

On the diving side of things, freshmen Lize van Leeuwen and Gabriela San Juan Carmona have already both qualified for NCAA Zone Diving on Mar. 6-9 in Minneapolis. Leeuwen will participate this weekend.

Last season, the Jayhawks faced Arkansas in a dual meet in Lawrence. Arkansas won the dual by a score of 165-134, despite KU placing first in seven of the 16 events and placing second in 12 of the events.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

Fans can find live results using the Meet Mobile cellular app, while live updates will also be provided on the team’s official Twitter page @KUSwimDive.

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks will host the final home meet of the season when the Iowa State Cyclones visit Robinson Natatorium on Feb. 3-4 in Lawrence, Kan.

ORDER OF EVENTS

Friday, 5:00 P.M. (Non-Scored Swim Events, Scored Dive Events):

200 Medley Relay

1,650 Freestyle

200 Freestyle

100 Backstroke

200 Butterfly

50 Freestyle

3-Meter Dive

100 Freestyle

200 Backstroke

500 Freestyle

100 Butterfly

1-Meter Dive

400 Individual Medley

200 Freestyle Relay

Saturday, 10:00 A.M. (Scored Swim & Dive Events):



200 Medley Relay

1,000 Freestyle

200 Freestyle

100 Backstroke

100 Breaststroke

200 Butterfly

50 Freestyle

Platform Dive

100 Freestyle

200 Backstroke

200 Breaststroke

500 Freestyle

100 Butterfly

200 Individual Medley

400 Freestyle