🏐 Jayhawks Visit Austria, Travel on to Slovenia

VIENNA, Austria – After consecutive days of competition, the Kansas Volleyball Team’s European Tour has continued with travel on each of the past two days.

The Jayhawks left Budapest, Hungary on the morning of Sunday, May 26 and arrived in Vienna, Austria, where the team stayed for nearly 24 hours. The team had two extended chances to visit downtown Vienna before continuing on to Maribor, Slovenia. The Jayhawks arrived in Maribor in the evening of Monday, May 27, and KU will call the city home for the next three nights, with matches scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

“It’s been really cool to experience the different cultures and places,” sophomore Molly McCarthy said. “Vienna was beautiful and walking inside the Basilica was such an amazing experience. I loved just walking around and exploring Vienna with my friends. We just traveled to Maribor and I’m already in love with this place. The food and gelato here have been absolutely delicious. Getting to be in these places with my best friends is something I’m never going to forget.”

On Tuesday, Kansas will take a chair lift up to the top of the Pohorje Mountain for lunch, then ride down on the Alpine Slide. That afternoon, the Jayhawks will take on the Slovenia U20 Team in the first of two matches between the teams, before returning to the top of Pohorje Mountain for dinner.

“We had an amazing second day in Vienna,” freshman Ellie Moore said. “Me and a few other girls walked all over the city this morning and stumbled into many churches that were beautiful and so detailed. We then got lunch and sat in this gorgeous park with flowers surrounding us. In the afternoon, we took a bus to Maribor, and it was the most incredible ride through the mountains. I cannot wait for our next few days here, it is already so peaceful. I am so grateful for this opportunity!”

The Jayhawks will stay three nights in Maribor, Slovenia before continuing on to Italy, the fourth and final country to visit on the European Tour.

Match Schedule

Subject to change

May 24 – vs. Vasas Óbuda (Budapest, Hungary) – Kansas 3, Vasas 1

May 25 – vs. Vasas Óbuda (Budapest, Hungary) – Kansas 3, Vasas 0

May 28 – vs. Slovenia U20 Team (Maribor, Slovenia)

May 29 – vs. Slovenia U20 Team (Maribor, Slovenia)

May 31 – vs. B1 Volley Modena (Modena, Italy)

June 2 – vs. Italian Federation Team (Milan, Italy)