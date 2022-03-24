🥎 Jayhawks Welcome Back Former Players for Alumni Day

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Softball welcomes former players back to Arrocha Ballpark as it hosts Alumni Day on Saturday, April 9, when the Jayhawks take on Baylor.

The Alumni Day celebration will take place during the Baylor series, which is set for April 8-10. Any returning players that come out to the game will be recognized on the field in front of the crowd, and a ceremonial first pitch will be thrown out by one chosen Alum. If you are an alumni planning on attending, please email Brynn Minor (brynn.minor@ku.edu) to be considered for the first pitch honor.

The weekend series against Baylor is also highlighted by Girls and Women in Sports night on Friday, April 8, and Bark in the Park and a bucket hat giveaway on Sunday, April 10.

To purchase tickets for Alumni Day and all remaining home games, contact the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141, or visit the ticketing page here.