👟 Jayhawks Win 13 Events at Missouri Spring Opener

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Kansas men’s and women’s track and field teams visited Columbia, Missouri to compete in the Missouri Spring Opener this weekend, where the Jayhawks won 13 events throughout the two-day meet.

After a good start on Friday, Kansas looked to build in its second outdoor meet of the 2021 season.

The Jayhawks began the day in the field, where junior Alexandra Emilianov won the women’s discus with a throw of 55.78m (183-0 ft.). The first team All-American in 2019 won the event by over two meters, with her winning throw coming on her second attempt.

In the women’s 100-meter hurdles, sophomore Toni Englund got her outdoor season off to a strong start, clocking a personal best 14.76 to win the race. Her previous best of 14.48 came at the 2019 National Relay Championships.

On the men’s side of the hurdles, freshman Cameron Wilmington led the way in the men’s 110-meter hurdles, running a 14.76 to clock in as the fastest collegian in the event. Kansas’ Tyler Pride and Darius Releford were close behind, with Pride finishing in 14.84 and Releford in 15.15.

In the women’s 400 meters, junior Anna Siemens ran the fastest time of her outdoor career, clocking a 54.79 to win the event, besting her previous record of 55.03 set at the 2019 Battle on the Bayou.

Kansas took the top three spots in the women’s 100 meters, led by senior Jedah Caldwell, finishing in 11.84. Junior Morganne Mukes finished second in 12.11, followed by freshman Ahmya McKeithan in third in 12.16.

Kansas finished the day with a pair of victories in the men’s and women’s 4×400 meter relays, including the women’s team of Anna Siemens, Erin Sermons, Jedah Caldwell and Jana Shawver finishing in 3:45.06. In the men’s 4×400 meter relay, Kansas’ Darius Releford, Cameron Wilmington, Justice Dick and Xavier Wolf teamed up for the win in 3:14.17.

The Jayhawks will be back in action next week with the Texas Relays taking place in Austin, Texas from March 24-27 and the Oral Roberts Invitational taking place in Tulsa, Oklahoma March 26-27.