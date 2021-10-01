Jayhawks Wrap up Competition at Gans Creek Classic

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Kansas men’s and women’s cross country teams competed in their second meet of the 2021 season at the Gans Creek Classic in Columbia, Missouri on Friday, where the women’s finished sixth with 180 points the men finished 12th with 322 points.

The men were the first to take on Gans Creek this morning. The first Jayhawk to cross the finish line was Jake Ralston in 24:59, who finished 47th in a competitive field. Teddy Buckley (62nd, 25:16.2), and Peter Walsdorf (68th, 25:21.8) finished within the top 70.

Sophomore Lona Latema led the women’s team with a time of 21:17 earning herself a fifth place finish in the women’s 5K. Latema was followed by Avryl Johnson (32nd, 21:57), and Summer Herner (44th, 22:17).

Kansas will be back in action in two weeks when the Jayhawks travel to Tallahassee, Florida, to compete at the Pre-Nationals on Friday, Oct. 15, before beginning postseason competition.