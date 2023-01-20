🏊♀️ Jayhawks Wrap up Friday Night in Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Kansas matched up with Arkansas Friday night, competing in non-scored swimming events and two scored diving events. The Jayhawks will take on the Razorbacks on Saturday at 10 a.m. in scored events.
The meet began with 3 meter diving, where freshman Lize van Leeuwen placed second scoring 286.10, followed by junior Lauren Gryboski placing fifth with a score of 254.10. Senior Amanda Fingerut scored 210.80, placing eighth. Rounding out the 3 meter dive for the Jayhawks was freshman Grace Zifcak, placing 11th with a score of 197.60. In the 1 meter diving event, Leeuwen placed third, scoring 242.35 points and Gryboski placed sixth, scoring 230.50 points. Rounding out Kansas’ results were Fingerut placing eighth with 224.85 points, followed by Zifcak in 11th place with 217.85 points.
The swimmers swam in 14 events, with all of the events being not scored. They look to continue their success on Saturday, swimming in 14 scored events.
"For getting off the bus after a four-hour bus trip, I was really happy with how we did. It’s a Friday meet where it’s not scored and we’re wearing the technical suits, like they are going to do at Big 12’s,” Head Coach Clark Campbell said. “It’s really important for them to feel what that’s like, because it definitely feels different than a normal meet. It is a really good learning opportunity. Tomorrow, we can get more into dual meet mode and do our thing. For the challenge that was today, I thought they did a really good job."Head Coach Clark Campbell
HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG
Fans can find live results using the Meet Mobile app, while live updates will also be provided on the team’s official Twitter page @KUSwimDive.
SATURDAY (10 A.M.) SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
200 Medley Relay
1,000 Freestyle
200 Freestyle
100 Backstroke
100 Breaststroke
200 Butterfly
50 Freestyle
Platform Dive
100 Freestyle
200 Backstroke
200 Breaststroke
500 Freestyle
100 Butterfly
200 Individual Medley
400 Freestyle