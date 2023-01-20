🏊‍♀️ Jayhawks Wrap up Friday Night in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Kansas matched up with Arkansas Friday night, competing in non-scored swimming events and two scored diving events. The Jayhawks will take on the Razorbacks on Saturday at 10 a.m. in scored events.

The meet began with 3 meter diving, where freshman Lize van Leeuwen placed second scoring 286.10, followed by junior Lauren Gryboski placing fifth with a score of 254.10. Senior Amanda Fingerut scored 210.80, placing eighth. Rounding out the 3 meter dive for the Jayhawks was freshman Grace Zifcak, placing 11th with a score of 197.60. In the 1 meter diving event, Leeuwen placed third, scoring 242.35 points and Gryboski placed sixth, scoring 230.50 points. Rounding out Kansas’ results were Fingerut placing eighth with 224.85 points, followed by Zifcak in 11th place with 217.85 points.

The swimmers swam in 14 events, with all of the events being not scored. They look to continue their success on Saturday, swimming in 14 scored events.